Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vor Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vor Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Vor Biopharma Stock Down 4.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $5.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $217.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of -0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth $834,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.