FY2026 Earnings Forecast for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Issued By Oppenheimer

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

XFOR has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $25,780.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,196 shares in the company, valued at $135,962.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,692 shares of company stock worth $50,864. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

