The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $33.87 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $33.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $35.96. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $32.72 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2024 earnings at $38.88 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $318.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.18 and its 200-day moving average is $345.82. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.