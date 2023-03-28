FY2023 EPS Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH) Cut by Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for RH in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $25.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $25.15. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $25.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.31.

RH stock opened at $241.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.09. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $390.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,170,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in RH by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RH by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in RH by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RH news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

