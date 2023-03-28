Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Valneva SE’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Valneva in a report issued on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Valneva’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valneva’s FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of VALN stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. Valneva has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $762.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

