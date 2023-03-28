Wi-Lan Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Wi-Lan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year.
Wi-Lan Price Performance
Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$50.87 million during the quarter.
Wi-Lan Dividend Announcement
