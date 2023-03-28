Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Conn’s, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Conn’s in a research note issued on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Conn’s’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CONN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 53.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

