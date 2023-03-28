BRP Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $9.12 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BRP in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.92. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $9.14 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2025 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BRP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

BRP Price Performance

BRP Increases Dividend

Shares of DOOO opened at $76.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. BRP has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $90.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.90%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.