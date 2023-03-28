Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Accenture plc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accenture in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $11.49 per share.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS.

Accenture Price Performance

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $273.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.00. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.