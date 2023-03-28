Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magenta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

MGTA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Magenta Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Magenta Therapeutics

Shares of MGTA opened at $0.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $47.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.10. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $3.53.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,558,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Magenta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.