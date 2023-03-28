Brokers Issue Forecasts for Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a research report issued on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $301.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Torrid Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Torrid in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

NYSE:CURV opened at $3.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. Torrid has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $334.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Torrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Torrid by 936.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 137,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Torrid by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Torrid by 2,270.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

