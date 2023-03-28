Genuine Parts to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GPC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

GPC stock opened at $159.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.91 and its 200 day moving average is $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

