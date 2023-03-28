Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report released on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $31,368,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 42.5% during the third quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC now owns 6,708,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth $9,540,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,056,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,551 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 493,027 shares during the period.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

