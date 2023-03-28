Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Torrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $3.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $334.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. Torrid has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.08 million. Torrid had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. Torrid’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 2,270.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

