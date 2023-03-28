StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
