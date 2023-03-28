StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

