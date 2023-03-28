Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. Ashford has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

