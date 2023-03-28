Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
