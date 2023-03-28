Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

