Chardan Capital Comments on Anixa Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Anixa Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital analyst M. Barcus anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anixa Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 11.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.
