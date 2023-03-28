Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

Ovintiv Stock Up 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:OVV opened at $35.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $63.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.