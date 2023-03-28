FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SPPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $138.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.26. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $37,470.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $37,470.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,522.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,341 shares of company stock valued at $126,073. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.