Oppenheimer Comments on NextNav Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NextNav in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.65). The consensus estimate for NextNav’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NextNav’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of NextNav from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

NextNav Stock Up 2.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NN stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. NextNav has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.88.

In other NextNav news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 10,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 582,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,776 shares of company stock worth $56,806 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextNav by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,086,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 842,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextNav by 31.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 704,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextNav by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NextNav by 57.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 344,245 shares during the period. Finally, Plustick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the third quarter worth about $2,359,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

