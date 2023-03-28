Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kimco Realty Corp’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

KIM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Shares of KIM opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 613.33%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

