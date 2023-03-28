Reviewing Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) & XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) and Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares XWELL and Cannabis Sativa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get XWELL alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07% Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Cannabis Sativa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for XWELL and Cannabis Sativa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

XWELL presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 305.41%. Given XWELL’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe XWELL is more favorable than Cannabis Sativa.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XWELL and Cannabis Sativa’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $73.73 million 0.47 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.18 Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -0.94

XWELL has higher revenue and earnings than Cannabis Sativa. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cannabis Sativa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cannabis Sativa beats XWELL on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

(Get Rating)

XWELL, Inc. provides global travel health and wellness services. It operates through the following segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and Corporate and Other. The XpresSpa segment offers travelers premium spa services, including massage, nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment deals with diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public. The Treat segment consists of access to integrated care which can seamlessly fit into a post-pandemic world and is designed to deliver on-demand access to integrated healthcare through technology and personalized services, positioned for a traveler to access health care, records and real-time information all in one place. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb on January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Cannabis Sativa

(Get Rating)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain, Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC, Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face, Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion, and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. The firm’s brands include Prestocorp, GK Manufacturing, iBudtender, Wild Earth Naturals, Ecuadorian Sativa and CTA, Patented Cannabis Lozenge, hi Brands International, White Rabbit Brand, and Virgin Mary Jane Brand. Cannabis Sativa was founded on November 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Mesquite, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for XWELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XWELL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.