B. Riley Principal 250 Merger (NASDAQ:BRIV) & Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Critical Review

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) and B. Riley Principal 250 Merger (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and B. Riley Principal 250 Merger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 2.80 -$465.79 million N/A N/A B. Riley Principal 250 Merger N/A N/A $170,000.00 N/A N/A

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.3% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and B. Riley Principal 250 Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A B. Riley Principal 250 Merger N/A -215.38% 1.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and B. Riley Principal 250 Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 1 2 1 0 2.00 B. Riley Principal 250 Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Polestar Automotive Holding UK currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 197.44%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than B. Riley Principal 250 Merger.

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK beats B. Riley Principal 250 Merger on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About B. Riley Principal 250 Merger

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc.

