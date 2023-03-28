Head to Head Review: Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) vs. MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Rating) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A MiMedx Group -13.14% N/A -20.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Adynxx and MiMedx Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

MiMedx Group has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 119.94%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Adynxx.

Adynxx has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adynxx and MiMedx Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MiMedx Group $267.84 million 1.45 -$30.20 million ($0.33) -10.33

Adynxx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MiMedx Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.6% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of MiMedx Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Adynxx on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in October, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

