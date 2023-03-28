Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) versus MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Critical Contrast

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -30.50% -13.27% -11.64% MaxLinear 11.16% 46.03% 23.70%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Valens Semiconductor and MaxLinear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 MaxLinear 1 0 5 0 2.67

Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.91%. MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $46.22, suggesting a potential upside of 34.48%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and MaxLinear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $90.71 million 3.53 -$27.67 million ($0.27) -12.00 MaxLinear $1.12 billion 2.42 $125.04 million $1.55 22.17

MaxLinear has higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Valens Semiconductor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

About MaxLinear

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.