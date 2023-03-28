Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $7.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
BZUN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baozun from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Baozun from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. Baozun has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $350.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
