Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $7.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUNGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

BZUN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baozun from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Baozun from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. Baozun has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $350.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baozun by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 186,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Baozun by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,975,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baozun by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 689,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baozun by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

