Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $7.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

BZUN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baozun from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA raised Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Baozun from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Baozun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. Baozun has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $350.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Baozun Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Baozun by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 186,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Baozun by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,975,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 64,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Baozun by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 689,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baozun by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

