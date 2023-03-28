Brokerages Set Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Target Price at $204.27

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.27.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $143.35 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.36 and a twelve month high of $169.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.
See Also
