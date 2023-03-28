Analysts Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target at $180.50

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.50.

Several research analysts have commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marriott International Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11,922.2% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $788,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $12,072,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $156.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

