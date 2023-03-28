Analysts Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Target Price at $333.13

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.13.

Several brokerages have commented on SAM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $307.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 916 shares of company stock valued at $294,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Boston Beer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer stock opened at $327.51 on Friday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

