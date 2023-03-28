Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives $40.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Premier by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Premier by 22.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 1.1% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 74.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $32.01 on Friday. Premier has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $359.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

