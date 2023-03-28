Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Target Price at $44.00

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $41.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $215,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,818,000 after buying an additional 248,268 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $85,050,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

