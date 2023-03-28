Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $13.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of GRFS opened at $7.05 on Friday. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Grifols by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grifols by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,558,000 after buying an additional 2,869,022 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Grifols by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,386,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after buying an additional 1,588,110 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after buying an additional 4,662,971 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grifols by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,238,000 after buying an additional 32,956 shares during the period. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

