Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $13.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.53.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
Grifols Stock Performance
Shares of GRFS opened at $7.05 on Friday. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.