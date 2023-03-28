Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $34.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lincoln National to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $62,691,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 243.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $24,429,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

