FY2024 EPS Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Lifted by Analyst

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

KBL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered K-Bro Linen from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

KBL opened at C$26.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$290.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.10. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$26.53 and a 12 month high of C$34.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.07%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

