Parkland Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank analyst expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

TSE PKI opened at C$31.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.48. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$24.25 and a 52-week high of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

