Parkland Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank analyst expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.
Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.
Parkland Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Insiders own 20.44% of the company’s stock.
Parkland Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Parkland’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
Featured Stories
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.