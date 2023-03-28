RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) vs. E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Financial Review

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) and E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) are both consumer services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RTL Group and E.W. Scripps, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTL Group 0 3 1 0 2.25 E.W. Scripps 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTL Group N/A N/A N/A $0.42 11.29 E.W. Scripps $2.45 billion 0.31 $137.07 million $1.64 5.59

This table compares RTL Group and E.W. Scripps’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

E.W. Scripps has higher revenue and earnings than RTL Group. E.W. Scripps is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RTL Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

RTL Group pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. E.W. Scripps pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. RTL Group pays out 117.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. E.W. Scripps pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of RTL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of E.W. Scripps shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of E.W. Scripps shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RTL Group and E.W. Scripps’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTL Group N/A N/A N/A E.W. Scripps N/A N/A N/A

Summary

E.W. Scripps beats RTL Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German TV broadcasting activities. The Groupe M6 segment composes multimedia group which composes television, radio, and digital. The Fremantle segment engages in production, distribution, and licensing activities. The RTL Nederland segment covers television broadcasting and a range of digital and diversification activities. The Other segments relates to RTL Hungary, RTL Croatia, RTL Belgium, RTL group Luxembourgish activities, the German radio business, and the investment accounted for using the equity method. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co. engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

