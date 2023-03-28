Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Baytex Energy Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Baytex Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTE. TD Securities upgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.82.

TSE:BTE opened at C$4.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.15. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.92. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.18 and a 52-week high of C$9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur purchased 10,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,023.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

