Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) vs. Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Head to Head Review

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Netlist shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Power Integrations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Netlist and Power Integrations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $161.64 million 5.18 -$33.37 million ($0.15) -23.40 Power Integrations $651.14 million 7.24 $170.85 million $2.93 28.23

Profitability

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Netlist and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -20.65% -81.39% -40.15% Power Integrations 26.24% 22.72% 20.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Netlist and Power Integrations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A Power Integrations 0 4 3 0 2.43

Power Integrations has a consensus target price of $83.14, indicating a potential upside of 0.51%. Given Power Integrations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Netlist.

Volatility & Risk

Netlist has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Netlist on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

