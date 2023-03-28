Domino’s Pizza Group plc Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report issued on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.
Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.
