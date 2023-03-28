Brokers Set Expectations for Immatics’ FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Immatics in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the year. Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $7.15 on Monday. Immatics has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $545.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Immatics by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 121,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Immatics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Immatics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Immatics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

