Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $15.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.08. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $14.59 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

PNC stock opened at $125.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.50. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $198.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

