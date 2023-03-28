FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.99. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

BAC stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Bank of America by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 18,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 243,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 48,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

