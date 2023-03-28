FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.80. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.97 million.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $27.26 on Monday. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $40.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $558.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Insider Activity at First Mid Bancshares

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,138.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Featured Articles

