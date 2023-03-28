Sumco Co. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sumco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Igarashi anticipates that the company will earn $3.07 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sumco’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $29.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.35. Sumco has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72.

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

