SES AI (SES) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SES AI to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -85.31% -121.72% -18.97%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 72 460 990 51 2.65

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SES AI and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

SES AI currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.45%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 43.59%. Given SES AI’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

SES AI has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SES AI and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -13.75 SES AI Competitors $730.49 million $11.77 million 3.91

SES AI’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SES AI rivals beat SES AI on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

