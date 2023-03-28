Contrasting Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI) & Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Gravitas Education (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gravitas Education and Udemy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Gravitas Education alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravitas Education $170.73 million 0.12 $6.79 million $4.60 3.11 Udemy $629.10 million 1.98 -$153.88 million ($1.08) -7.94

Gravitas Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Udemy. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gravitas Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravitas Education N/A N/A N/A Udemy -24.46% -41.24% -20.27%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Gravitas Education and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Gravitas Education has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Udemy has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gravitas Education and Udemy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravitas Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Udemy 0 3 5 0 2.63

Udemy has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 78.71%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than Gravitas Education.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Gravitas Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Udemy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gravitas Education beats Udemy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravitas Education

(Get Rating)

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sells educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others. The company was founded by Chi Min Cao and Yan Lai Shi in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

