Dollarama (DOL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Dollarama to post earnings of C$0.83 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE:DOL opened at C$78.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,241.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.77. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$64.79 and a 1-year high of C$85.88.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total value of C$431,579.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,083,686.75. In other Dollarama news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.00, for a total transaction of C$972,000.00. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total transaction of C$431,579.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,767 shares in the company, valued at C$10,083,686.75. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

DOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.08.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

