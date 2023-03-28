Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Antero Resources Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Antero Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE AR opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.