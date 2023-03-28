Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Antero Resources Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Antero Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.
Antero Resources Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Antero Resources (AR)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.