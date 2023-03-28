Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Issued By Wedbush

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Micron Technology in a report released on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $59.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

